Disney+ have announced plans to stream Peter Jackson’s new The Beatles: Get Back documentary.

The Beatles film will focus on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and will showcase their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.

It was cut from 55 hours of unseen footage, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and 140 hours of mostly unheard audio from the recording sessions.

As a result of the lengthy footage, Disney has confirmed the documentary will be presented as three separate episodes on its streaming service, on November 25, 26 and 27. Each episode is approximately two hours in length.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines,” Jackson said.

“The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He added: “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

Ahead of the documentary’s release a The Beatles: Get Back book will come out on October 12 and feature transcriptions of the band’s recorded conversations and hundreds of exclusive, never before published photos from the three weeks of sessions.

Meanwhile, Ringo Starr previously criticised the original 1970 Beatles documentary Let It Be for being “too miserable” and said he was delighted Jackson made a new film.

He added: “I had several talks with Peter about how I felt. I thought it was miserable. I said, ‘There was lots of laughter, I was there, we were laughing, we were having fun. We were playing and doing what we do’.

“So Peter kept coming into LA with his iPad and he’d show me sections. He said, ‘Look what I’ve found here’ and he showed us laughing and having fun as a band. There was a lot of joy in making those records, those tracks so I’m certainly looking forward to seeing the whole thing. Even if you saw that little trailer that came out late last year, it’s full of fun.”