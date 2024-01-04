This “disturbing” horror film on Netflix is freaking people out

Some viewers have been left creeped out by The Lodge on Netflix, describing it as a “disturbing” and “twisty” horror outing.

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, the psychological horror film follows a soon-to-be stepmother who becomes stranded with her fiance’s two children at a rural lodge during Christmas – only for a number of unexplained events to occur.

READ MORE: 20 unmissable movies coming out in 2024

The film, which was originally released in 2019, stars Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), Jaeden Martell (It), Lia McHugh (The Eternals) and Richard Armitage (The Hobbit).

Advertisement

The Lodge has attracted a whole new audience following its release on Netflix on January 2, with many finding it to be a disturbing wake up call following the festive season.

“Very creepy, disturbing and cool,” one viewer on X wrote. “Screamed in the first 10 minutes!”

Another added: “A taut psychological drama high on atmospheric creeps. A smart script puts a twisty spin on the impact of childhood trauma, grief and resentment.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Very creepy, disturbing and cool. Screamed in the first 10 minutes! The Lodge now on Netflix #thelodge pic.twitter.com/sDhIO49cpN — Mrs C (@mearns_tracy) January 4, 2024

the lodge is a 10/10 movie. had me glued to my seat — rich milli (@richmilleplain) January 4, 2024

Advertisement

Good to see The Lodge disturbing the normies on Facebook. I saw that at LFF 2019 and it’s still lodged firmly in my brain! pic.twitter.com/JYMlKmu6wg — 🇵🇸 Tessa (@Tessicat) January 4, 2024

POV: you just watched The Lodge (2019) pic.twitter.com/Y4EtyRKqGD — Matt 🌿 (@hxll_mxtt) January 4, 2024

the lodge on netflix… so creepy omg — s💋 (@syonuuu_) January 3, 2024

Hadn’t heard of 2019’s The Lodge before yesterday but now it’s on Netflix. A taut psychological drama high on atmospheric creeps. A smart script puts a twisty spin on the impact of childhood trauma, grief and resentment. pic.twitter.com/hSsW0RaANe — Nick Goundry (@Nick_Goundry) January 2, 2024

Watching the film The Lodge’ on @NetflixUK and it’s fab! So many twists.

Edge of the seat stuff.

Highly recommend pic.twitter.com/6eqA3XYJE3 — 🅻🅸🆂🅰 🅿🅱 😜💎❤️ (@FleecyLisa) January 2, 2024

Franz and Fiala previously directed 2014 psychological horror Goodnight Mommy, which received an American remake starring Naomi Watts in 2022. The Austrian duo also helmed a segment in 2018 anthology horror The Field Guide To Evil.

At the time of writing (January 4), The Lodge is number one on the Netflix UK film charts, ahead of Queenpins, Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.