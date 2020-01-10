‘Doctor Strange’ director Scott Derrickson quits sequel after “creative differences” with Marvel

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has announced that he’s quitting the film’s anticipated sequel due to “creative differences” with Marvel.

Derrickson, who helmed the first movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will remain on board as Executive Producer.

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Derrickson tweeted.

“I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Marvel added in a statement to Variety: “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. ‘We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson’s departure comes after the project became one of the most anticipated offerings of Marvel’s Phase Four – with the director describing it as the “first scary MCU movie.”

He said: “When I came and talked to [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige] about doing a sequel, I said, ‘I don’t want to do just another sequel. If I’m going to do it, it needs to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place’ – which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific.”

Other anticipated offerings from Phase Four include Black Widow, The Eternals, which are both set for release later this year, and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.