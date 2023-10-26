Documentary starring late K-pop star Sulli to premiere on Netflix in November

Persona: Sulli, a documentary film starring late K-pop star Sulli, will premiere on Netflix in November.

Today (October 26), Netflix confirmed that Persona: Sulli will be released on the streaming platform next month. According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily, the film will be split into two parts.

The first is a short film called 4: Clean Island, which stars the late Sulli as the titular “4”, who travels to an island that is dubbed the cleanest place in the world. This first part was directed by Hwang Soo-ah and Kim Ji-hye, and had previously been screened in September in Seoul.

Meanwhile, the second part will be a feature-length documentary film called Dear Jinri, named after the singer’s birth name, Choi Jin-ri. The movie, which premiered earlier this month at the Busan International Film Festival, will feature the late K-pop star’s final interview.

Persona: Sulli will reportedly premiere on the streaming service on November 13.

Persona: Sulli had originally been conceptualised as the second season of Netflix’s 2019 anthology series Persona, starring South Korean singer IU. Filming for the second season of the series was already underway when Sulli passed away in October of 2019.

Sulli began her career as a child actress in 2005, before going on to debut in K-pop girl group f(x) four years later, at the age of 15. As part of the act, she released hits like ‘Hot Summer’, ‘Rum Pum Pum Pum’ and ‘Red Light’, before leaving the group in 2015.