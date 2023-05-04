Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of an era for Marvel’s group of misfits – but is this the last we’ll see of them?

Director James Gunn previously confirmed that the third instalment would be the Guardians’ final adventure together, and it’s currently unclear if or how the characters will be involved in future MCU films.

Vol. 3 sees the Guardians adjusting to life on Knowhere as parts of Rocket’s past resurface. In order to protect him, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must lead the team on a dangerous mission that could tear them apart.

The official synopsis reads: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Does Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 have a post-credits scene?

Marvel fans know by now not to leave the cinema just as the credits begin to roll; and true to form, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has more than one reason for you to remain seated. There are in fact two credit scenes: one mid-credit sequence and another at the very end.

While we won’t reveal any spoilers here, we can confirm that the credit scenes tease future storylines for various characters.

The MCU’s tradition of included credit scenes reached its peak in Vol. 2 with a grand total of five credit scenes. One of these teased the arrival of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, who makes his first proper appearance in Vol. 3.

In a three-star review of the final instalment, NME wrote: “The third – and apparently final – outing is an odd duck. It’s sometimes funny and emotionally effective when it counts, but also very, very dark, with some of the grimmest scenes of any Marvel movie.’