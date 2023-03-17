Does ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ have a post-credits scene?

DC superhero outing Shazam! Fury Of The Gods hits cinemas this month.

Directed by David F. Sandberg (Lights Out), the sequel sees Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster siblings transform into superheroes once again to take on a new threat in the Daughters of Atlas.

Zachary Levi returns as the super-charged alter-ego of Billy, aka Shazam. Other members of the cast include Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren.

How many post-credit scenes are there in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods?

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods features two scenes during the end credits, one after the mid-credits and another after the rest have rolled. In other words, you’ll want to remain seated.

What other DC films are coming out in 2023?

This is only the beginning. After Shazam, DC has The Flash (June 16), Blue Beetle (August 18) and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (December 25) on its 2023 release slate.

James Gunn recently confirmed he’ll be directing a new Superman film, titled Superman Legacy, for the studio, which will focus on a younger version of the superhero. The film is scheduled to be released in July 2025.

Speaking about taking on the character, Gunn said: “I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

In a two-star review of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, NME wrote: “Fury Of The Gods gets a big silly ending which is occasionally fun, but there’s a cheap and clumsy feel to everything – a superhero sequel made in the same vague shape as a dozen others.”