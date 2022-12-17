Donald Glover to play ‘Spider-Man’ villain Hypno-Hustler

Donald Glover is set to play D-List Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler in an upcoming Sony movie.

The musician, actor and Atlanta creator has long held a dream to play Spider-Man himself, once putting himself forward for the Amazing Spider-Man films, a role that eventually went to Andrew Garfield.

Glover has voiced Miles Morales in the 2015 Disney XD animated series Ultimate Spider-Man and made a cameo role as Morales’ uncle in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Glover will star in and produce an upcoming Sony movie about Hypno-Hustler, with a script coming from Myles Murphy, the son of Eddie Murphy.

No further details are yet available.

Another upcoming project of Glover’s is the long-awaited Community movie. Doubts were raised about Glover’s involvement since the initial announcement of the spinoff didn’t mention the actor, who played Troy in the first five seasons of the NBC show.

However, the show’s creator Dan Harmon has since confirmed that Glover will indeed be joining the cast for the new project.

“For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon told Variety. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”

Away from acting, Glover joined Billie Eilish at her Los Angeles show last night (December 16), performing ‘Redbone’, the hit single from his musical alias Childish Gambino.

In a 2019 interview, Eilish said Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino “created” her. “That’s a god, you can’t put him in a list with other people.”