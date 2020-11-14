Donald Trump “bullied” his way into ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo

Home Alone director Chris Columbus says US President Donald Trump “bullied” his way into his cameo role in the film’s 1992 sequel.

Trump appears alongside star Macaulay Culkin in a scene of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, which was shot in the lobby of the Trump-owned Plaza Hotel in New York City.

In a new interview with Insider, Columbus was asked about the President’s cameo in the film. Revealing that he “wanted to shoot in the lobby” for the film, due to it being impossible to recreate the hustle and bustle of a real-life hotel entrance “on a soundstage,” they chose the Plaza.

Initially offering Trump a fee for use of the hotel, as is standard practice for these kind of film shoots, the future President instead said: “The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.”

“People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen,” Columbus said of his eventual cameo on the movie. “So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

