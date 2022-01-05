‘Don’t Look Up’ viewers discover phone number in film leads to sex hotline

Viewers of the new Netflix film Don’t Look Up have discovered that a phone number shown in the film leads to a sex hotline.

The star-studded disaster comedy sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers attempting to warn the world about a giant comet set to destroy the Earth, although no one seems to care.

During one scene, DiCaprio’s character, Randall Mindy, makes an appearance in a public service announcement that sees him urge Americans to call a phone number – 1-800-532-4500 – if they’re looking for “peace of mind” in light of the news that an asteroid is hurtling towards Earth.

Advertisement

“Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet,” scientist Mindy says in the PSA. “That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions.

“And who knows: Maybe, just maybe one of our scientists…can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times.”

Several intrigued viewers decided to see if the number was real, and upon calling it they were met with an automated message introducing a sex hotline.

According to People, the message from a female voice says: “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press one now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press two to connect free now.”

One viewer took to Twitter to share what happened when they called the number, writing: “So I am watching Don’t Look Up with my wife and there is a part where there is a phone number on screen that is supposed to be like a ‘help line’. Out of shits and giggles we called it….. It is a REAL number and it is for a fricken SEX LINE! What the fuck!?!?!?”

Advertisement

“This is a phone number given during the movie Don’t Look Up. I just called it. It’s a phone sex line,” another tweeted. “Do you…think they checked this number before putting it in the movie? Is it a product placement for phone sex? The mind boggles.”

A third said: “Lol, the helpline from Don’t Look Up is a sex line. I called it. What is that? A commercial within a commercial within a commercial?”

So I am watching Don’t Look Up with my wife and there is a part where there is a phone number on screen that is supposed to be like a “help line”. Out of shits and giggles we called it….. It is a REAL number and it is for a fricken SEX LINE! What the fuck!?!?!? — E0Dtech (@E0Dtech) December 29, 2021

This is a phone number given during the movie Don’t Look Up. I just called it. It’s a phone sex line. Do you…think they checked this number before putting it in the movie? Is it a product placement for phone sex? The mind boggles. pic.twitter.com/LpaitgqA27 — Now Playing Podcast (@NowPlayingPod) January 2, 2022

Lol, the helpline from Don’t Look Up is a sex line. I called it. What is that? A commercial within a commercial within a commercial? — Cory (@eaglejournal) December 29, 2021

Whether the phone number was used by mistake or on purpose as a prank by Adam McKay and the rest of the film’s creators has not yet been confirmed.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “McKay’s political satire isn’t always subtle – one scene shows Streep’s leader whipping up a rally in a MAGA-style baseball cap – but it does feel horribly convincing.

“Though Don’t Look Up loses some momentum towards the end of its 138-minute runtime, it still succeeds as both a raucous comedy and a grim cautionary tale. By the end, McKay has definitely driven home his message that Earth is ours for the saving.”

Meanwhile, a new podcast going behind the scenes of Don’t Look Up is set to debut this week.

The Last Movie Ever Made is a six-episode series that will debut its first instalment on January 7 and take viewers inside Adam McKay’s new movie and feature appearances from its star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.