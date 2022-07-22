Harry Styles gets angry in new trailer for Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The second trailer has arrived for Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

The film, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas in September, stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a couple living in a seemingly-idyllic town of Victory in the 1950s, operated by the shadowy company Styles’ character Jack works for.

As the new trailer shows, Alice (Pugh) finds herself increasingly curious about the mysterious company and Jack’s line of work, questioning reality and slowly uncovering the truth as her husband becomes more and more enraged. Watch Styles and Pugh in the new trailer above.

Don’t Worry Darling was first announced in 2019, with Pugh, Shia LaBeouf (as Jack) and Chris Pine revealed as part of the cast in April the following year. The film’s screenplay was written by Katie Silberman, based off a story by Carey and Shane Van Dyke along with Silberman. Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself also star in the film.

In September of 2020, it was announced that Styles, who made his feature film debut with 2017’s Dunkirk, had replaced LaBeouf. Wilde shared a first look of Styles’ character in February 2021, and a glimpse of Pugh’s the following month.

In a post on Instagram, Wilde praised Styles’ “humility and grace” during filming, and spoke out about male actors’ reluctance to “play supporting roles in female-led films” – pointing out she had not experienced that with Styles.

“Not only did [Styles] relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant [Pugh] to hold center stage as our Alice, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” Wilde wrote. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent [and] warmth.”

A teaser for Don’t Worry Darling first arrived in September of last year, and the first full trailer for the film – which is set to arrive in theatres on September 23 – was shared in May.

In addition to Don’t Worry Darling, Styles appeared in a post-credits scene in last year’s Eternals as Eros, the brother of Thanos. He’ll also star in the upcoming film adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel My Police. The first teaser trailer for the film was released last month.