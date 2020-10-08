The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted for drive-in screenings to count towards Oscars eligibility, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move is part of a series of adjustments to the Academy’s eligibility rules, following an initial set of changes related to the coronavirus pandemic from earlier this year.

A two-part addendum was added to the recent adjustments, which allowed films no longer able to screen theatrically to still be eligible.

In light of sporadic reopenings across the world, the Academy added two points. The first said: “Films which are intended for theatrical release, but are initially made available through commercial streaming, VOD service or other broadcast may qualify by making the film available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the film’s streaming/VOD release or broadcast.”

The second nodded more specifically to physical screenings and drive-in options.

“Films may qualify with a traditional theatrical release, completing a seven-day run in one of six qualifying cities (Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco/Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta), screening at least three times daily, with at least one screening between 6 pm and 10 pm daily,” the note began.

It continued: “Additionally, drive-in theaters in these cities will now qualify as a commercial venue, however, the screening requirement will be adjusted from three times daily to once daily.

“Films that have a theatrical release are not required to submit to the Academy Screening Room within 60 days — it is optional.”

The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on April 25, 2021.