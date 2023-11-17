‘Dune: Part 2’ is now arriving earlier in 2024 than expected

Dune: Part 2 is now set to arrive earlier in 2024 than first thought.

The film was first pushed back to next year in August with Warner Bros. announcing that the film would no longer be released in November as originally expected.

The official Dune X/Twitter page changed its profile and header pictures, reflecting its release date which was first set to March 15. Per a Variety report, the initial delay was caused by the Writers Guild of America writers strike and the ongoing actors strike in Hollywood.

Now, it’s been announced that the film will arrive in cinemas two weeks earlier than planned to March 1. Now that the strike has ended, films can begin promotional activity once more.

In 2021’s Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) travelled to Arrakis, the universe’s most dangerous and sandy planet, to ensure the future of his family and people as evil forces exploded into conflict. The Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic, adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel, was nominated for 10 Oscars and won six, including Best Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, Music, Editing and Cinematography.

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling. Joining the cast for the sequel are Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken.

Dune: Part Two was officially announced last October after the first film earned more than $40million at the US box office on its opening weekend.

On what to expect from the sequel, Villeneuve previously told ET Canada: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than Part One.”

In a four-star review of Dune, NME said: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune‘s lack of closure feels irksome to say the least. The average cinemagoer might not have realised they need to come back for another round – and there’s little about Dune‘s marketing to help them twig. That said, the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck.”