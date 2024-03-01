‘Dune: Part Two’ ending explained: is Paul Atreides a Harkonnen?

Dune: Part Two adapts the second half of Frank Herbert’s original 1965 novel, but the film makes some key changes from the book.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to 2021’s Dune picks up as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with the Fremen people on Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Along with Chalamet, Dune: Part Two stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

What happens at the end of Dune: Part Two?

After being accepted as the Lisan al Gaib (an off-world prophet or messiah) of the Fremen, Paul Atreides leads them on an attack against Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) and House Harkonnen. Through the Fremen’s faith in Paul, and by riding the sandworms, they manage to invade the capital city, Arrakeen.

To avenge his father’s death, Paul kills Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). Paul then asserts that he is still the Duke of Arrakis and, with the control of the spice, he makes a challenge for the throne of the whole Imperium from Emperor Shaddam IV by proposing that he marry his daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh).

As Paul calls for a duel against Shaddam IV to settle the matter, the Baron’s heir Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) agrees to fight in his place. After a close battle, Paul stabs and kills Feyd-Rautha, winning the fight, Arrakis and the throne.

On the request of Irulan, Paul spares Shaddam IV’s life but he asks him to kneel to show he accepts him as the new Emperor, which he does. Paul’s ascent to the throne, however, isn’t accepted by the other great houses, which leads him to declare war against them with the devout Fremen under his command.

Paul’s decision to marry Irulan and his unrelenting thirst for power, however, comes at the cost of his relationship with Chani (Zendaya). In the closing scenes, Chani is seen preparing to set off on a sandworm in the desert, unwilling to follow Paul as her people do.

Is Paul Atreides related to House Harkonnen?

Yes. In Dune: Part Two, we discover that Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who Paul kills, is actually his grandfather. Paul’s mother Lady Jessica is the Baron’s daughter, a secret kept from her and the Baron by the Bene Gesserit, who conspired to mix the two family bloodlines.

Is the film’s ending different from the book?

While it’s mostly a faithful adaptation, there are some changes. The biggest difference is how Chani responds to Paul’s ascent. In the novel, Chani understands the political reasons behind Paul’s marriage to Irulan and agrees to be his concubine. Her departure in the film, however, suggests a potential sequel based on Dune Messiah might depict their relationship moving forward quite differently.

The other key change is who kills the Baron. While Paul kills him in Dune: Part Two, his younger sister Alia is the one who takes revenge in the books. Alia is not born yet in this film adaptation, and is only seen in Lady Jessica’s womb. In the closing scenes, we hear Alia’s voice for the first time, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.