‘Dune’ star Stellan Skarsgård wanted more nude scenes as Baron Harkonnen

Dune star Stellan Skarsgård reportedly asked for more nude scenes as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Makeup artist Donald Mowat explained to The Wrap that Skarsgård stayed in the makeup chair for “six-and-a half or seven hours” for scenes in which the character appears nude.

“We added cheeks, jowls, a silicone bald cap, and eyebrow covers,” Mowat said. “I’m always looking to spot fake eyebrow covers in films, so we worked hard on those. Also, Stellan wore prosthetic hands and feet and ankles.”

The makeup artist went on to explain that Skarsgård enjoyed the finished look with his 20-pound bodysuit so much that he had requested additional scenes without clothes on.

“Stellan just loved being naked as the Baron,” Mowat said. “We all used to kill ourselves laughing when Stellan would ask for more nude scenes. He felt, quite correctly, that the Baron appeared more frightening and dangerous unclothed than cloaked in robes or armor. So he was always asking for more nudity.”

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two was officially confirmed yesterday (October 26) after the first part earned over $40million at the US box office in its opening weekend.

In a statement (via Deadline), Villeneuve said: “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

In a four-star review, NME described Dune as lacking in closure but “the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck”.