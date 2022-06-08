Dwayne Johnson catches a rocket in first trailer for ‘Black Adam’

A full trailer has been released for DC’s Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson – check it out below.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), Black Adam follows the DC anti-hero who after being imprisoned for 5,000 years breaks free from his tomb and encounters the Justice Society Of America in the modern world.

The trailer showcases some of the Justice Society members including Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton) as Hawkman.

The film also stars Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi as professor Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel aka Cyclone and Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael.

A synopsis reads: “Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

Teasing Black Adam back at DC FanDome in October, Johnson said: “This film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time. The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

The film is a spin-off from 2019 superhero film Shazam! starring Zachary Levi. A sequel, titled Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, is due to be released on December 21, 2022.

Black Adam is released in cinemas on October 21, 2022.