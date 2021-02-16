Dwayne Johnson says he would still consider a presidential run in the future

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said he would still consider a presidential run in the future if it’s “what the people wanted”.

Speaking in a new interview, Johnson, who is currently busy promoting Young Rock, his new autobiographical sitcom, said he would be open to taking a run at the White House if the demand for him to do so was there.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told USA Today. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people.”

He added: “So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Johnson’s comments come after he said back in 2017 that he was “seriously considering” running for president of the United States. He made the revelation during an interview on The Ellen Show with Kevin Hart.

Hart chimed in at the time as to why he would vote for The Rock. “You know what, the world that we’re living in today, you’re seeing the real effect that genuine people like Dwayne have, and the one thing about him is he’s very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and the up selling of life on a positive level,” he said.

“If he were to put himself in that position, he would get my support whole heartedly … I know where his heart is. I really know him. So I know if he puts himself in that position, it’s for the better of the people, I can only applaud him and support him for doing that.”

Meanwhile, Johnson brought his mother out to play the ukulele on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

He was promoting Young Rock on the show via Zoom, when Fallon said he didn’t know Johnson’s mother Ata played the ukulele, after seeing her in a video the Jumanji star recently posted.

He then brought her onscreen to perform two songs one of which was Samoan folk song ‘Savalivali Means Go For A Walk’.