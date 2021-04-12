Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has said he will run to be US President if it’s what his nation wants.

The actor and and wrestling icon has addressed his ambitions previously but has now responded to the results of a poll that show significant support should he decide to run.

A survey from Piplsay last week found that 46 per cent of respondents would welcome Rock in the Oval Office. Johnson wrote on Instagram over the weekend that he found the response to be “humbling”.

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people,” he wrote.

Now, in a preview of TODAY‘s Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, the actor has expanded on his comments. “I do have that goal to unite our country,” he said, “and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

He continued: “But I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is its strongest. And I want to see that for our country.”

Johnson’s bid for the White House could turn out to be a case of life imitating art. In his new NBC comedy series based on his life, Young Rock, he runs for President three times.

