Dwayne Johnson shares new image of Black Adam suit

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared a new image of himself in costume as Black Adam – check out his post below.

The actor is set to play the DC antihero in the titular Shazam! spinoff film, due to premiere in 2022.

Johnson shared a photo of himself from the set on his Instagram account today (July 12), looking away from the camera.

“This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie,” he wrote in the caption.

“You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit)”

He went on: “And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys.

“But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people.”

Elsewhere, Quintessa Swindell recently reflected on how the new DC film might differ from the story in the comics.

The actor, who has been cast as Maxine Hunkell / Cyclone, told NME: “Historically, studio films like this one, the characters are represented in the comic and it stays in that realm respectfully.

“For this character, we’re doing that same thing but because the character isn’t so explored in the comics, there’s a lot of creative freedom building off of those foundations which has been really exciting.”

Black Adam is set to be released in cinemas on July 29, 2022.