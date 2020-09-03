Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he tested positive for COVID-19

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has taken to Instagram overnight to reveal that he, his wife Lauren and his two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, have all tested positive for COVID-19.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family,” he said in the Instagram video.

“I’ve gone through some doozies in the past, I’ve got my ass kicked with some challenges in the past but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

He continued, “The reason I feel that way is because my number one priority is to always protect my family, my children and my loved ones.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, so this one was a real kick in the guts.”

Johnson also confirmed that he and his family are “good” and “on the other end” of the virus. He also said that they are healthy and no longer contagious.

His daughters, who are four and two, only experienced mild symptoms, but he and his wife “had a rough go”.

The four of them contracted the virus from close family friends, with Johnson saying the friends were “devastated” that they had passed the virus on.