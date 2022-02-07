Eddie Izzard to play Dr. Jekyll in new Robert Louis Stevenson adaptation

Eddie Izzard has been cast as Dr. Nina Jekyll in Joe Stephenson’s forthcoming film Dr. Jekyll.

The new story promises to reimagine Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr Hyde in a “modern” way.

Dr. Jekyll will follow Nina as she finds friendship with her newly hired help, Rob (emerging actor Scott Chambers) who “must work together to prevent Hyde from destroying her life” according to Variety.

“I am very excited to be playing the role of Nina Jekyll in this new feature film and it’s wonderful to be able to reimagine this classic story in a modern way,” Izzard said in a statement regarding her new project.

Stephenson added: “I’m thrilled that Eddie is joining us as my Nina Jekyll. With her being the extraordinary and versatile actress she is, playing against Scott’s natural talent to make us believe in the good in people, I can’t wait to bring this suspenseful take on the iconic classic to life.”

Filming on Dr. Jekyll is set to begin this week across several locations in the UK, while other cast members have not yet been confirmed.

Joe Stephenson previously directed the feature film Chicken and the documentary McKellen: Playing the Part. He developed the script for the new film with writer Dan Kelly-Mulhern during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Izzard most recently starred in Sky Cinema’s 2020 war film Six Minutes to Midnight directed by Andy Goddard, alongside Judi Dench, James D’Arcy and Jim Broadbent.