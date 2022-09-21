Eddie Murphy to reunite with ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ co-stars in sequel ‘Axel Foley’

Netflix has announced a number of returning cast members for upcoming sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as police detective Axel Foley in the fourth installment of the franchise, which is currently in production at Netflix after they acquired the rights in 2019.

As announced by the streaming service on Wednesday (September 21), Murphy will be joined by his original co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot in the sequel.

In the original 1984 film, Reinhold and Ashton portrayed Detective Billy Rosewood and Sergeant John Taggart respectively. Reiser played Detective Jeffrey Friedman, while Pinchot is known for playing Serge.

Eddie Murphy will reunite with his Beverly Hills Cop co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot in the new movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. pic.twitter.com/eiwshAPzN8 — Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2022

This marks Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot’s return to the franchise after 35 years following 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, having not reprised their roles in 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III.

The Netflix sequel is also set to star Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in undisclosed roles, as previously reported by Deadline.

Murphy will also produce Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Mark Molloy is set to direct the sequel, replacing Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah after they departed the project to focus on Batgirl which was recently cancelled.

It comes after Murphy recently reprised his role in a sequel to his other 80s hit, Coming To America. Released last year, Coming 2 America also starred Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

Murphy will next star in upcoming comedy film You People from director Kenya Barris (Black-ish), set to be released in 2023 on Netflix. The film also stars Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Mike Epps and David Duchovny.