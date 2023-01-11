Eddie Murphy shares “advice” to “new dreamers”: “Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Eddie Murphy jokingly shared some “advice” for “new dreamers” at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles tonight (January 10).

The legendary actor was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the event, which took place at The Beverly Hilton.

After being paid tribute to by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis, Murphy took to the stage to collect the award. He kept his speech short, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and reflecting on his 46 years in “show business”. “This has been a long time in the making and its greatly appreciated,” he said.

The star went on to thank his family and colleagues from throughout his career. “Like I said, I’ve been doing this a long time so I could literally stand up here and keep saying thank you til they play the piano, but I’m gonna wrap it up and say something to all the new, up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight,” he added.

🎉 The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s a blueprint and I followed it my whole career. It’s very simple – just do these three things. Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Murphy’s joke was in reference to the heated altercation between Smith and Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars, after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s battle with alopecia.

The Golden Globes made their return to screens this year following a year off the air in 2022. Last year’s ceremony was not broadcast due to a number of actors, companies and others boycotting the awards due to its lack of diversity.

This year’s event saw Angela Bassett make history as she became the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent in a hopeful video message to the event. Elsewhere, Michelle Yeoh and Jennifer Coolidge both reflected on their careers in Hollywood, and Austin Butler responded to claims he still uses his Elvis voice.