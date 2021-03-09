Eddie Murphy took a break from acting after Razzies ‘Worst Actor of Decade’ win

Eddie Murphy has revealed he went on an acting hiatus after winning the Razzies ‘Worst Actor of the Decade’ award in 2010.

The Golden Raspberry Awards – nicknamed the Razzies – is an annual parody awards show ceremony that honours the worst in cinema. Murphy was crowned the worst actor winner after a string of poorly received movies in the late ’00s, from Norbit (2007) to Meet Dave (2008).

Now, during a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast the actor and comedian opened up about his break from acting, revealing that the Razzies win affected him.

“I was making shitty movies. I was like, ‘This shit ain’t fun. They’re giving me Razzies…motherfuckers gave me the ‘worst actor ever’ Razzie,” Murphy told Maron. “[So I thought], ‘Maybe it’s time to take a break.’

“I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch, and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don’t want to the last bunch of shit they see me do [to be] bullshit,” Murphy added.

“The plan was to go do Dolemite [Is My Name], Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards. At least then they’ll know I’m [still] funny.”

Murphy has more than made up for his time away from the big screen. He won accolades for his turn as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name (2019), including getting the Razzie’s back on his side with a ‘Redeemer Award’ win in 2019.

Murphy was also nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical for the 2020 awards, while the film itself competed for the Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy prize.

The actor stars in Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Coming To America, which is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.