Edgar Wright shares teaser trailer for new film ‘Last Night In Soho’

Edgar Wright has shared a teaser trailer for his upcoming new film Last Night In Soho – watch it below.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), the psychological thriller follows Sandy, a young girl in 1960s London who meets her idol, a singer, before things begin to unravel.

The new film also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith and Terence Stamp in supporting roles, and is co-written by 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

A synopsis for Last Night In Soho reads: “A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”

Wright took to social media this afternoon (May 23) to share a teaser clip, announcing that a full trailer will arrive on Tuesday (May 25).

“What happened… #LastNightInSoho?” he wrote on Twitter. You can watch the teaser trailer below.

Last Night In Soho is scheduled to be released on October 22, 2021.

Speaking to NME about the film last year, Anya Taylor-Joy said: “It’s got the choreography that he’s known for, but I think people will be surprised and impressed with what he’s come up with.”

Wright, who also directed Shaun Of The Dead and Baby Driver, has already found his next project after Last Night In Soho, as he will be adapting the recently released sci-fi novel Set My Heart To Five.

The story takes place “in an all-too-human 2054”, and follows an android named Jared, who works as a dentist and learns about love through films from the 80s and 90s.

Meanwhile, Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers is set to open this year’s Sundance London film festival.

The Baby Driver director’s first documentary, focusing on musical brothers Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks, will receive its UK premiere at the physical iteration of the festival, taking place this summer.