Edgar Wright to teach BBC Maestro filmmaking class online

Edgar Wright is set to teach a new online filmmaking class.

The creator of films including Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, and Last Night In Soho will be covering “everything from his signature stylized edits and soundtrack selection to how he approaches his first day on set,” according to a press release.

Among the 27 total lessons the class offers, Wright will offer advice based on his years of experience across chapters such as The Craft Of Writing, Storyboards & Animatics, Casting & Directing Actors, Shooting Action Sequences, and Getting Your Film Seen.

“In doing this filmmaking course, I hope I am able to impart some wisdom along with a few helpful tools that will aid in your first steps to becoming the filmmaker you know you can be,” Wright explained.

“I can promise you that every filmmaker from the big action directors to the first-time indie darlings approach each film they make with a daunting sense of uncertainty. There’s no race to the finish line with filmmaking. Hone your craft in whatever amount of time it takes you, and you’ll make your dreams a reality eventually.”

Filmed in 4K and spanning over four hours, the class is available for aspiring filmmakers to purchase for £80.

“I’d assumed wrongly that all directors were born in Hollywood and that Steven Spielberg was dropped off by a stork at Universal Pictures,” the director added.

“I think it’s important for filmmakers to always be challenging themselves and questioning the decisions they are making stylistically. In doing so, your style will be refined and your filmmaking will become stronger.”

Earlier this year (April 5), Wright was one of several major film and TV figures to share a petition to stop the privatisation of Channel 4, currently standing at almost 490,000 signatures.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries previously tweeted her intentions to privatise the broadcaster under the belief that government ownership is “holding Channel 4 back” from competing against streaming platforms.