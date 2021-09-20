Alan Taylor, director of The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark, has revealed Edie Falco returned as Carmela in a scene which didn’t make the final cut.

Known for directing various episodes of The Sopranos, Mad Men and Game Of Thrones, Taylor is helming the upcoming prequel – which sees Michael Gandolfini take on the role of Tony Soprano as made famous by his late father James.

While none of the original cast have been confirmed to return, it seems Taylor has experimented with the idea. Speaking exclusively to NME, the director explained how Falco, who played Tony Soprano’s wife Carmela, shot a scene originally intended to start the film.

Asked if he had spoken to Falco about the film, Taylor said: “Yes, not to give away too much but, when you make a movie you’re not exactly sure the final shape it’s going to be and we, believe it or not, shot a few things that included other cast members.

“We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again. She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life.

“I think Frances McDormand is like that and Edie Falco has that same quality of being like a solid, good, sane person. It was good to see her again.”

He added: “There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie. How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.”

Aside from The Sopranos, Taylor also has history working with Falco as a director on Nurse Jackie, where the actress played the lead role after The Sopranos ended.

The film also stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga and Billy Magnussen.

The Many Saints Of Newark releases in UK cinemas on September 22.