Elisabeth Moss to play Eleanor Coppola in making-of ‘The Godfather’ movie

Elisabeth Moss is set to play Francis Ford Coppola’s wife Eleanor in the new making-of The Godfather movie

Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal have already been cast in Francis And The Godfather, which focuses on the creation of the 1972 classic.

Isaac will play Francis Ford Coppola, while Gyllenhaal has been cast as producer Robert Evans.

The film is set to be directed by Barry Levinson, who also made Rain Man and Good Morning, Vietnam, and he has tapped Moss to join the cast.

“I’ve wanted to work with her for a long time,” Levinson said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about her joining the film. Every performance of Elisabeth’s is nothing short of exceptional.”

Francis and the Godfather will map Coppola’s struggle at the age of 31 to convince studios to make the film. He wanted to transpose the film to New York despite the original script by Mario Puzo being set in Kansas City.

Another topic in the film will be the decision to cast Marlon Brando, who was regarded as something of a risk at the time. There were also a number of discussions with real-life mobsters regarding the film’s depiction of such communities.

Last year, Francis Ford Coppola released a recut of the widely panned The Godfather Part III, now released under the title Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

Reviewing The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, NME said that the film “remains the worst Godfather movie” but that “this cut does reposition the coda as an essential piece of filmmaking”.