Elizabeth Banks is set to direct a new movie focusing on the incredible true-life story of a black bear who ate 70 pounds of cocaine.

Cocaine Bear is set to be produced by The Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and is inspired by the infamous true story that unfolded in Kentucky in 1985.

When investigators found the animal’s corpse, they were under no illusions about the cause of its death – with the 175 pound animal found next to a duffel bag that had been hurled stuffed from a drug smuggler’s plane while stuffed with cocaine.