Elizabeth Olsen says she’s never met her ‘Doctor Strange 2’ co-star John Krasinski

Elizabeth Olsen has claimed that she’s never met John Krasinski, even though the pair starred together in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The actress, who portrays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff alongside Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the new Marvel movie, was responding to a question about Krasinski when she said that she has only ever met his wife, Emily Blunt.

Taking Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test, Olsen was asked whether she thinks that Krasinski is “the smartest man alive”, to which she replied: “No – I don’t know him though.”

*Spoilers below for Doctor Strange 2 below*

Olsen’s response surprised the interviewer, who put it to her that Krasinski is one of her co-stars. In the film another version of the Avengers is introduced, known as the Illuminati, and Krasinski is introduced as Reed Richards (aka Mr Fantastic of the Fantastic Four fame).

Olsen’s comment that she’s yet to meet Krasinski came out as truthful on the lie detector.

As IndieWire points out, the Illuminati were a late addition to the film, and Krasinski filmed his scenes in a series of reshoots that Olsen wasn’t privy to.

Olsen said recently that she got “frustrated” with the MCU after losing roles that she was more interested in. The actress opened up about her commitment to Marvel, saying it made her sacrifice other roles.

“It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” Olsen told The New York Times. “And this is me being the most honest.”

She’s also hit back at criticism of Marvel movies that labelled them “a lesser type of art”.