Elle Fanning lost film role at 16 because she was deemed “unfuckable”

Elle Fanning has said she lost out on a film role aged 16 because she was deemed “unfuckable”.

The actor discussed being sexualised in Hollywood during a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she explained the “disgusting” reason why she didn’t get a part in a “father-daughter road trip” comedy film.

“I’ve never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie,” Fanning said. “I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy.

“I didn’t hear from my agents because they wouldn’t tell me things like this – that filtration system is really important because there’s probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered – but this one got to me. I was 16 years old, and a person said, ‘Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unfuckable.’

“It’s so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, ‘What a disgusting pig!’”

She added: “I was always immensely confident, but of course you’re growing up in the public eye, and it’s weird. I’ll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, ‘Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?’ I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself.”

Fanning appeared in several films as a child actor, including 2006’s Babel and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button. She’s since gone onto receive acclaim for roles in Super 8, Neon Demon, The Beguiled and Hulu series The Great.

The actor is set to appear in the next game from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, after her face appeared in a teaser poster.