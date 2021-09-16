Elvira comes to Shudder for 40th anniversary special

Horror channel Shudder will host a marathon in celebration of genre queen Elvira on September 27.

Cassandra Peterson embodied the notorious horror screen presence, who will be appearing on the channel in four of her most prolific outings for her character’s 40th anniversary, entitled Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special.

“It’s always tough turning 40,” the actor said in a statement. “But what better way to mark the occasion than a one-night stand with Shudder, the spookiest of streamers?

“It’s going to be the ultimate Hallow-anniversa-ween bash, and you don’t want to miss it.”

The marathon will begin with seminal entry Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, followed by William Castle’s gimmick-laden horror thriller House On Haunted Hill (1959). Christopher Lee co-stars in The City Of The Dead, the third offering of the programme, and finally unsettling indie horror Messiah Of Evil sees off the day.

“Elvira is a legend who’s been lighting up our screens and delighting fans for 40 years, and we’re honoured to celebrate the ‘Queen of Halloween’s’ fantastic career milestone with her new ‘very special’ special, the perfect treat for Shudder members this Halloween season,” said Shudder boss Craig Engler.

Elsewhere in horror news, Netflix has signed on WWE stars The Undertaker and The New Day for an upcoming interactive horror movie.

The film, entitled Escape The Undertaker, will arrive in time for Halloween the streaming platform has confirmed.

The upcoming Netflix Halloween programme also includes the third season of You, which will premiere on the platform on October 15.