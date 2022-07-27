Lee Byung-hun confronts a terrorist in new trailer for ‘Emergency Declaration’

A new trailer for South Korean disaster film Emergency Declaration, starring Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun and Parasite’s Song Kang-ho, has been released.

Emergency Declaration follows a detective’s investigation into a suspected terrorist who has already managed to board a plane and has broadcast his plan to kill everyone on board.

The new visual follows Jae Hyuk (Lee) and his fellow airplane passengers, who begin to suspect that something sinister is afoot when their plane begins to tilt dangerously and they witness one of the stewardesses having a seizure.

Their suspicions are later confirmed when they see a video uploaded by passenger Jin Seok (Im Si-wan, also a member of the boyband ZE:A). “This is it,” Jin Seok declares, as he records the video elsewhere on the plane. “I want all the people on this plane to die.”

The trailer ends with the pilot attempting an emergency landing, while other passengers attempt to manage the situation as the plane continues to tilt out of control. Jae Hyuk, meanwhile, manages to track down and confront Jin Seok.

Emergency Declaration was first screened out of competition at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in 2021, and is set for theatrical release in South Korea on August 3 and in North America on August 12.

The film’s main cast also stars Jeon Do-yeon (Secret Sunshine), Kim Nam-gil (Portrait of a Beauty), Kim So-jin (The King) and Park Hae Joon (Doctor Stranger).

“When confronted by a disaster, humans become weak and scared. They sometimes start accusing and resenting each other,” Han Jae-rim, director of Emergency Declaration, said of the film’s plot per The Korea Herald. “But being human, they also make different choices. I tried to focus on our humanity which can overcome dire situations.”

Emergency Declaration star Lee Byung-hun will return for Squid Game season 2 alongside Lee Jung-jae, it was reported earlier this year. The second season of the Netflix show, which has notched several Emmy nominations, may only return in 2024.