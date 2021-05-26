A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt says the film’s writer and director Josh Krasinski has “great ideas” for the third film in the sequel.

A Quiet Place Part II is set to be released this Friday (May 28) after multiple COVID-related delays.

Last November, Paramount Pictures revealed that plans for a third film in the franchise were already in motion, with Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special) set to write and direct the film, based on Krasinski’s original idea.

Asked about Krasinski’s potential ideas for A Quiet Place 3 by Collider, Blunt said: “He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”

Ahead of the film’s release this week, critics have been giving their takes on A Quiet Place Part II, with one calling it “far superior to the first film”.

The Hollywood Reporter also gave the film a positive review, writing: “John Krasinski thrillingly expands on the world of terrified silence from his 2018 horror hit with the taut sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which richly rewards the big-screen, big-sound experience.”

Krasinski himself surprised fans at an early screening of A Quiet Place Part II in Miami last week.

The actor arrived on stage at an AMC theatre to celebrate the film’s US premiere in cinemas, and hinted that he will be popping up at similar events across the United States in the run-up to the film’s release.