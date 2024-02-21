Emma Stone says she’ll never make a Taylor Swift joke again after fan backlash

Emma Stone has said that she will never make a Taylor Swift joke again after the backlash she received following the Golden Globes.

In a new interview with Variety, the Poor Things actor addressed the moment in which she made a joke about Swift during a backstage press conference after winning the award for Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy.

During the press conference, Stone was asked about Swift, who was cheering her on. Stone went on to joke about the ‘Bejeweled’ singer saying, “What an asshole, am I right?” Though it was a joke, fans of the pop singer took it to heart and were offended.

Speaking about the moment with Variety, Stone said: “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again, because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.” The actor then proceeded to point at her self and say “What a dope.”

Taylor Swift reacts to Emma Stone winning her Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/sDAzCut6go — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

At the press conference, Stone also spoke about her longtime friendship with the ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’ singer, saying: “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and, um, yes, what an asshole!” (Per Billboard).

Earlier this year, the Easy A actress recalled her friendship with Swift, and described her ‘Eras Tour’ as “incredible”.

The actor looked back at her friendship with the pop star while appearing on an episode of The Graham Norton Show, and expressed her love of the shows Swift is delivering as part of her ongoing tour.

“We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards in L.A., and we just kept in touch ever since and became great friends,” she explained.

She was also asked by the host whether Swift’s song ‘When Emma Falls In Love (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’ was inspired by her and one of her past relationships.

This came after some fans speculated that the 2023 track was about Stone’s previous relationship with Succession star Kieran Culkin, whom she dated from 2010 until 2011. When asked about the inspiration behind the track, the actor said, “You have to ask her (Taylor),” if you want to know the meaning.