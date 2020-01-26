News Film News

Entertainment world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash

RIP Kobe Bryant

Matthew Neale
Kobe Bryant Lakers 2015
Kobe Bryant playing for the Lakers in 2015. Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The entertainment world, including Drake, Bruno Mars, Kanye West, Travis Barker, Flea and Cardi B, have paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died today in an helicopter crash.

Bryant was traveling in his private helicopter this morning (January 26) when it went down and a fire broke out, according to reports from TMZ. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived.

Five people are confirmed dead, reportedly including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“The angels got a great one today” Angel Haze tweeted, while Gene Simmons called Bryant a “legend” and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy described reports of the iconic player as “incredibly tragic news”. Read more tributes to Bryant below.

View this post on Instagram

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

😪😪😪😪 lord

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

