Pants Eric Bana wore in ‘Chopper’ donated to bushfire relief auction

A pair of pants worn by Eric Bana in the 2000 crime film Chopper is now up for auction. All proceeds from the item will be donated to The Salvation Army for bushfire relief.

The framed piece of clothing was donated to the Lloyds Auctions Bushfire Relief Charity Auction to raise funds for the ongoing bushfires. The movie memorabilia comes with a letter of authenticity signed by Bana, a description on the auction site states.

The highest bid for the jeans is $1,000, at time of writing. Auction ends January 20.

“The amount of support from the public, companies and also celebrities has been astounding and we are very grateful that we can assist to provide funds for people who have been affected by this terrible bushfire tragedy,” Lloyds Chief Operations Officer Lee Hames said in a statement, as per MusicFeeds.

“We are very excited to have in our possession a framed pair of jeans worn by Australian actor, Eric Bana, in the 2000 movie hit Chopper, with bidding now live on our website.”

Aside from Bana’s pants, other items contributed by celebrities for the auction include a baggy green cap and vest from cricket legend Jeff ‘Thommo’ Thomson and Dayne Beams’ 2010 AFL premiers medal. Check them out here.

Chopper was directed by Andrew Dominik, starring Bana alongside Simon Lyndon and Vince Colosimo. The crime drama film was based on the autobiographical books by infamous Australian criminal, Mark ‘Chopper’ Read (played by Bana).

In other charity auction news, Aussie musicians Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope and others have put up a signed Fender Jaguar up for auction to fundraise for Australian bushfire relief.