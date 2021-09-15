The theatrical version of Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions features a vastly different storyline to its online version, it has been confirmed.

The extended cut of the film features a different ending, and one character in particular has been cut entirely.

*Spoilers for the Escape Room films below.*

Advertisement

The theatrical version of the horror sequel picks up with the original film’s survivors Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) travelling to confront Minos, the company who built the deadly escape room that they managed to break out of.

The company however has anticipated their arrival, and manages to imprison them in another game with a group of fellow survivors.

The film dives into the inner workings of Minos, with Amanda (Deborah Ann Woll), who was assumed dead in the first movie, returning to play a crucial part.

However in the online version, as confirmed on Blu-ray.com, the film opens with Henry (James Frain), a Gamemaster for Minos, his wife Sonya and their daughter Claire. After Sonya threatens to leave Henry and take Claire, she mysteriously dies.

Amanda also doesn’t feature in the film, and instead newcomer Claire (Orphan‘s Isabelle Furhman) shows up with her own sinister storyline.

Advertisement

Although the online cut is only eight minutes longer than the theatrical, it is believed to include 26 minutes of new material.

Whereas Tournament Of Champions didn’t manage to surpass the box office takings of its predecessor, a third film could still be on the cards, especially if the second film’s ending is anything to go by.

Director Adam Robitel shared some theories on what the third instalment could look like on The Wrap.

“Does movie three pick up right on the plane, or is it going in a different direction? I like the idea of opening a movie with the people watching it, like the assholes who actually watch these games, like they should be thrown into a escape room,” he said.

“Because they’re the real problem, right? They’re the rubberneckers, they’re the ones in the Coliseum watching the gladiators be fed to the lions. So let’s see them get their just desserts.”