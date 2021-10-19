‘Eternals’ first reactions: “Ambitious, expansive, fashionable”

The first reactions to Chloé Zhao’s new Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals are now in – scroll down to read.

The film is based on the Marvel Comics of the same name, focusing on the immortal alien race called the Eternals who have come out of hiding in order to save Earth from the Deviants.

Many fans who attended early screenings praised the film’s scope, with Courtney Howard calling the film “an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film”.

Advertisement

“#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity.”

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

ScreenRant Lead Content Producer Ash Crossan agreed, writing: “Ambitious. Expansive. Fashionable. Surprisingly funny! Felt quite different than where we’ve been — almost forgot we were in the MCU at times. Pleased every character has such a chance to shine. Credits are WILD.”

Tessa Smith also nodded to the film’s end credits, calling them “GAME CHANGERS” and adding: “Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humour! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!!”

Loved #Eternals Ambitious. Expansive. Fashionable. Surprisingly funny! Felt quite different than where we’ve been — almost forgot we were in the MCU at times. Pleased every character has such a chance to shine. Credits are WILD pic.twitter.com/Sc8gP7rnE2 — Ash Crossan 🎃 (@AshCrossan) October 19, 2021

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

Advertisement

Others took issue with the film’s scope, with IndieWire‘s David Ehrlich saying despite Zhao’s “cosmic” scale the film feels like “just misfit spandex people fighting bad CG for 3 hours”.

Maude Garrett agreed, saying the film “struggles with the amount of characters it introduces us to”, with the film’s “plot/pacing” suffering subsequently.

ETERNALS: in style & tone this is easily the least Marvel-like movie in the MCU (it doesn't look like plastic. also, sex happens) & the scale is cosmic in a way that makes the avengers arc feel like a blip. so why is it still just misfit spandex people fighting bad CG for 3 hours — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 19, 2021

#Eternals struggles with the amount of characters it introduces us to; requiring backstories, info on their powers & a ‘moment’ each… which competes with the plot/pacing to do so. In saying that, there’s a lot of heart (emotional moments from the actors) and it’s enjoyable pic.twitter.com/9SogQhnvfr — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) October 19, 2021

Read on for some more reactions here:

Eternals is Marvel’s version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A film that builds upon a cast of unknown characters and does so with great success. Chloé Zhao direction is superb. Easily one of the best looking Marvel films of all time. Insane post credits scenes too. #Eternals pic.twitter.com/TbZlqPJxGQ — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is one of Marvel’s most ambitious films. Epic in scope, lavishly shot, and totally unapologetic about how much lore it dumps on you. Terrific cast, great direction, and delightfully comic book-y. Def not for everyone, but these are Jack Kirby’s space gods done right. pic.twitter.com/fsuexvcTwY — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is the most different entry in the MCU filmography. The film focuses more on relationships between the characters rather than action scenes which is refreshing. Chloe Zhao’s vision and style really comes through. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) October 19, 2021

Just got out of #Eternals. I've never been so invested in a story. It was cinematically beautiful. I was engaged the entire time. There's a lot to ingest but they do such a great job to process it all. This feels so different from the MCU, like it's own universe. I loved it. — Lauraaaahhh!!! A Ghost! ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the film’s premiere reportedly revealed that Harry Styles might be cast as a major character in the future of the MCU.

Eternals will be released worldwide in cinemas on November 5.