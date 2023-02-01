Eve Hewson turned down her dad Bono’s singing advice for new movie

Eve Hewson has said she turned down advice from her dad and U2 frontman Bono for singing scenes in Flora And Son.

The actor plays the lead role in the musical comedy-drama film, written and directed by John Carney. Set in Dublin, the film follows single mother Flora (Hewson) as she attempts to connect with her troubled teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan) through music.

Flora’s introduction to singing and songwriting is helped along by LA-based online guitar teacher Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who helps fuel her confidence.

Speaking to Variety about the singing scenes, Hewson said: “It was probably my biggest fear I’ve ever had, and it ended up being something I’m really proud of.”

Asked if she took any advice from her father, Hewson replied: “I’ve learned so much from him, in terms of life presence, stage presence. But I didn’t ask him for help. He offered, and I was like, ‘No thank you.’ He’s, like, a really good singer so I was like, ‘No, no, no.’

“I grew up musical, so it was kind of natural for me. Being on stage, being the front person, I was kind of into it. I texted him [Bono] and I said, ‘I see why you like this, this is kind of fun.’”

Flora And Son premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 22. After the film met a positive reception, Apple TV+ is reported (via Deadline) to have bought the streaming rights for “just under” $20million (£16.2million).

Hewson recently played Becka in Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, alongside Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene. The series was renewed for a second season back in November.

U2 are gearing up to release new compilation ‘Songs Of Surrender’ – an album of “reimagined and re-recorded” songs from their back catalogue. The album is set to be released on March 17.