Event Cinemas launch Cinebuzz On Demand, a new Australian video on demand service

The Event Cinemas chain has launched Cinebuzz On Demand, its own video on demand (VOD) service.

The pay-per-view platform features predominantly new-release films, with more than 1000 at launch. These currently include Wonder Woman 1984, Antebellum, Rams, Tenet, An American Pickle, Bill And Ted Face The Music and many more.

Rentals begin at $4.99, with pricing contingent on how recent each release is. Wonder Woman 1984 tops out at a high $29.99 rental. There is no subscription or joining fee.

Usage of Cinebuzz On Demand is tied into Event Cinema’s in-cinema rewards program Cinebuzz, with every rental accruing physical rewards. In February, every film rented will earn users a small popcorn at an Event Cinema.

Cinebuzz On Demand has been in development for 18 months – beginning prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Event Hospitality & Entertainment chief executive Jane Hastings told news.com.au that the model was a “trial” that would continue to evolve.

Event Cinemas director of entertainment Australia Luke Mackey added in a press release that the new service was intended to complement the physical cinema experience.

“We know the cinema experience cannot be replicated,” Mackey said. “In fact, our research has told us that visiting the cinema is all about immersion – the movie, the smell of fresh popcorn, the big screen, unbeatable sound and the shared social experience – with friends, on a date or as family entertainment.”

“However, we recognise that our customers do not ‘live’ at the cinema, so 18 months ago we commenced the Cinebuzz On Demand project as a complementary movie offer for members to enjoy when stuck at home.”

The smaller cinema chain of Melbourne’s Classic, Lido and Cameo Cinemas and Sydney’s Ritz launched its own VOD service, At Home, in April last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.