Here’s every song on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther takes place following the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as a new threat emerges from the undersea nation of Talokan, ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett all reprise their roles from the original. The sequel also stars new additions Dominique Thorn as Riri Williams aka Ironheart and Michaela Coel as Wakandan warrior Aneka.

The film’s score is by Ludwig Göransson, who also composed the soundtrack for the original. His score for the sequel is set to be released on Friday (November 11).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also features another soundtrack album titled ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By’. This features a new song from Rihanna titled ‘Lift Me Up’, written as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman who died from colon cancer in 2020.

Other acts on the album include Burna Boy, Tems and Stormzy. You can check out the full tracklist and stream the album below.

‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna ‘Love & Loyalty (Believe)’ – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa ‘Alone’ – Burna Boy ‘No Woman No Cry’ – Tems ‘Arboles Bajo El Mar’ – Vivir Quintana & Mare Advertencia ‘Con La Brisa’ – Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson ‘La Vida’ – Snow Tha Product (feat. E-40) ‘Interlude’ – Stormzy ‘Coming Back For You’ – Fireboy DML ‘They Want It, But No’ – Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe ‘Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one’ – Adn Maya Colectivo, Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj & All Mayan Winik ‘Limoncello’ – OG DAYV & Future ‘Anya Mmiri’ – CKay (feat. PinkPantheress) ‘Wake Up’ – Bloody Civilian (feat. Rema) ‘Pantera’ – Aleman (feat. Rema) ‘Jele’ – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa ‘Inframundo’ – Blue Rojo ‘No Digas Mi Nombre’ – Calle x Vida & Foudeqush ‘Mi Pueblo’ – Guadelupe de Jesus Chan Poot

In a four-star review of the original Black Panther, NME wrote: “It’s a joyful, chest-voice statement that there are other voices to be heard in blockbuster cinema and new worlds to be seen. This is a vitally important film and an absolute, watch-it-again-immediately blast.”