Here’s every song on the ‘Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Sam Fell, the sequel to 2000’s Chicken Run sees Ginger, Rocky and their daughter Molly on a mission to secure their freedom after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

The film has largely replaced the voice cast from the original, with Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi taking over from Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson respectively in the lead roles. The returning cast members include Jane Horrocks as Babs, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac and Miranda Richardson as Mrs Tweedy.

Advertisement

Others in the voice cast include Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Nick Mohammed and Peter Serafinowicz.

Nick Park and Peter Lord, who directed the original Chicken Run, serve as executive producers on the sequel alongside Carla Shelley.

Who composed the soundtrack for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget?

Harry Gregson-Williams, who co-composed the soundtrack for the original Chicken Run with John Powell, returns for the sequel. His other credits include the Shrek franchise and past Aardman productions like Early Man and Flushed Away.

You can stream the full soundtrack below.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

Paloma Faith has released a new song to coincide with the film titled ‘My Sweet Baby’. You can stream the track on the official soundtrack album above.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Dawn Of The Nugget might have a bit too much Netflix polish in places, and the spark of the original film doesn’t ever burn as brightly here, but there’s still a lot to love about a family film pitched for the post-Christmas dinner funk that’s all about the horrors of the poultry industry.

“Aardman own this time of year – from endless Wallace & Gromit reruns to 2021’s Robin Robin – and while this is unlikely to be quite as beloved in another generation, it still feels like essential family viewing.”