Here’s every song on the ‘Dumb Money’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Dumb Money has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella), the comedy drama is based on the true story of a group of investors on Reddit who caused the rapid rise of game retailer GameStop on the Wall Street stock markets in January 2021.

The film is based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, which covers the real events. Paul Dano and Pete Davidson lead Dumb Money’s ensemble cast, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos and Sebastian Stan.

Who composed the score for Dumb Money?

The film’s score is composed by Will Bates, whose previous credits include The Magicians, I Origins, Unbelievable and The Looming Tower.

The official soundtrack album also features a number of tracks written for the film by other artists, including Mark Batson, Darko and Kay Ro$e. You can stream the soundtrack below.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

Alongside these new tracks, there’s a bunch of other songs which feature in the film by acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Meat Loaf and Little Simz.

You can check out a list of all the songs by other artists in Dumb Money below, as selected by the film’s music supervisor Susan Jacobs.

‘WAP’ – Cardi B

‘21’ – Darko

‘Savage’ – Yodie Summers

‘Stack It’ – Kay Ro$e

‘Better Man’ – Mark Batson feat. Blake Yung

‘You Make Me Wanna Purr’ – Mark Batson feat. Kitty Dynamo

‘Oz’ – See You Next Year, Sash

‘Litt’ – Mark Batson feat. Boom Boom

‘Humble’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ – Meat Loaf

‘Seven Nation Army’ – The White Stripes

‘Boss’ – Little Simz

Dumb Money is released in UK cinemas from September 22, 2023.