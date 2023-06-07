Here’s every song on the ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ soundtrack

The official soundtrack for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts has been revealed – you can find the full list of songs below.

A prequel set in 1994, Rise Of The Beasts sees the Autobots and Decepticons joined by three more factions of warring Transformers: the Maximals, Terrorcons and Predacons.

The official synopsis reads: “Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth.”

The film will be released in cinemas on June 9, but fans can already stream the soundtrack and score on Spotify and other popular music apps.

Every song on the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts soundtrack

The seventh film in the franchise features a number of ’90s hip-hop tracks, as well as an original collaboration between Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks. You can find the full list of songs below:

‘C.R.E.A.M.’ – Wu-Tang Clan

‘Check The Rhime’ – A Tribe Called Quest

‘Anything (Old Skool Radio Version)’ – SWV

‘Represent’ – Nas

‘Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)’ – Digable Planets

‘The Choice Is Yours’ – Black Sheep

‘Mama Said Knock You Out (Sam Wilkes Remix)’ – LL Cool J

‘Hypnotize’ – Notorious B.I.G.

‘On My Soul’ – Tobe Nwigwe, Nas & Jacob Banks

Every track on the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts score

Up to 2017’s The Last Knight, Steve Jablonksy had scored every film in the Transformers franchise, with Dario Marianelli stepping up for the 2018 prequel Bumblebee. This time, however, it’s composer Jongnic Bontemps who provides the score. You can find all of the track names below:

‘The Maximals’

‘Unicron / Scourge’

‘Autobots Enter’

‘What Are You’

‘More Than Meets the Eye’

‘Mirage’

‘Museum Heist’

‘Battle at Ellis Island’

‘Fallen Hero’

‘Chris Meets Mirage’

‘Arriving in Peru’

‘Hiding in Plain Sight’

‘The Cave’

‘Switchback Chase’

‘The Village’

‘Saving Elena’

‘One Last Stand’

‘The Final Battle Begins’

‘Unicron Approaches’

‘Home Team’

‘Volcano Battle’

‘No Matter the Cost’

‘Till All Are One’

‘Humans and Autobots United’

‘Here’s My Card’

‘A Long Time Ago’

In a three-star review of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, NME wrote: “Director Steven Caple Jr. still delivers plenty of robot-a-robot smash-ups, but it’s nowhere near as endless/tedious as the Bay-era Transformers films.”