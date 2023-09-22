Here’s every song on ‘The Expendables 4’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for The Expendables 4 (officially titled Expend4bles) has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Scott Waugh, the fourth instalment in the action blockbuster series sees veterans Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture all reprise their roles.

This new entry, however, might be defined by its newcomers, including Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia.

A synopsis reads: “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

Who has composed the soundtrack for The Expendables 4?

Guillaume Roussel has composed the film’s score, replacing Brian Tyler who provided the soundtrack for the prior three entries.

Roussel’s past credits include 2014 action thriller 3 Days To Kill, 2020’s Black Beauty, 2022 French film November, and Syfy series Happy!.

You can stream the full soundtrack below.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

The film’s official trailer featured the tracks ‘Can’t Stop’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers and ‘Bad Behavior’ by Klergy and Erin McCarley.

The Expendables 4 is released in cinemas on September 22, 2023.