Ewan McGregor showed his kids the ‘Trainspotting’ toilet scene “just for a laugh”

Ewan McGregor has said he used to show his kids the “worst toilet in Scotland” scene from Trainspotting.

The actor, who had his breakthrough role as drug addict Mark Renton in the 1996 film, discussed introducing his children to his filmography at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Speaking to press at the festival (via Variety), where he was joined by his daughter Clara, McGregor said: “I wasn’t there when Clara watched Trainspotting for the first time. But I did used to show my kids the toilet scene. Just for a laugh. It’s a unique situation, perhaps, for a father to be able to show his children footage of him going down the toilet.”

He added: “I have a memory of showing Clara Moulin Rouge!, however. I think she was nine years old. I put it on, and then I hear this wailing and crying. I rushed in, asking if I should switch it off and she went: ‘Noooo!’”

McGregor received an honorary President’s Award at the Czech festival. “Thank you so much for being here tonight,” he said during his acceptance speech (via Deadline). “I believe so much in what we do as actors. I’m so fortunate to do what I love and I love what I do.”

“I was gonna say something in Czech and I had been trying to practise. But somebody called an ambulance because they thought I was having a medical emergency,” he joked to the crowd.

The actor stars opposite his daughter Clara in upcoming film You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, which premiered at the SXSW Festival in March. The film, directed by Emma Westernberg, follows a father who takes his daughter on a road trip to a secret destination.

Last year, McGregor returned to the Star Wars franchise in Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series marked his return to the role for the first time since 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith.