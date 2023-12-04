Get a first look at upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love exclusively via NME in these brand new images. The film stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae pioneer, and will be out in UK cinemas on February 14, 2024.

Also starring James Norton, Lashana Lynch and Tosin Cole, the movie has been produced in partnership with Marley’s family. Orly Marley, daughter-in-law of the legendary singer, is an executive producer, while Marley’s wife, Rita, and his son, Ziggy, are producers alongside Brad Pitt. King Richard’s Reinaldo Marcus Green directed the film.

The synopsis for the biopic reads: “Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

Released by Paramount Pictures, principal photography for the movie started in London in December 2022. Named after one of Marley’s most beloved songs of the same name, its title was announced by Ziggy at CinemaCon in April this year.

The exclusive images show Ben-Adir’s Marley lounging on a park bench in London with Albert Bridge in the background. The other shot features Marley out for a jog with the other members of The Wailers, his famous backing band that was founded in 1963. The Wailers’ founding members were Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer and Marley himself. The group’s mnany hits include ‘Stir It Up’ and ‘Get Up Stand Up’.

Marley was born in Saint Ann, Jamaica on February 6, 1945. His fusing of reggae, ska and rocksteady elements into a new sound, as well as his distinctive vocal and songwriting style made him a global star. And his deep commitment to social causes, paired with a strong sense of spirituality, meant he was considered an important political symbol.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 1977. He completed a major European tour for the 1980 album, ‘Uprising’, but collapsed while jogging in Central Park, New York. He was taken to hospital where it was found that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. He died in Miami on May 11 1981. In 2001, he was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to music.

In September, Marley’s 1984 compilation album, ‘Legend’, became the first reggae album to chart for 800 weeks on the Billboard 200.

A new trailer for Bob Marley: One Love will be released online tomorrow (December 5).