The official trailer for Netflix Original drug cartel film Extraction has been released – watch below.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth (with his native Australian accent), Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour in an explosive rescue mission to extract the kidnapped son of an emprisoned international crime lord.

Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, the black market mercenary tasked with spearheading the extraction procedure on his most dangerous case to date.

Watch the trailer for Extraction here:

The film was produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with Joe also writing the film’s script, based on the graphic novel Ciudad.

Extraction follows Rake and the boy into the underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, selling this as one of the streamer’s most edge-of-your-seat originals yet.

Extraction will be released worldwide on Friday April 24.