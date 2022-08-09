Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing alcohol in the US state of Vermont.

According to a report issued by Vermont State Police on Monday (August 8), officers responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1, discovering several bottles of alcohol had been removed from a residence in the absence of its owner, Isaac Winokur, 33.

Officers then reviewed surveillance footage and questioned witnesses before they located Miller around 11.20pm local time on Sunday (August 7). The Flash actor was then charged with alleged felony burglary and issued a citation for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on September 26.

The arrest is the latest in a string of allegations and criminal charges brought against Miller this year.

In March, the 29-year-old was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly becoming “agitated” and “yelling obscenities” at other people singing karaoke in a bar.

The following month, the actor was again detained in Hawaii following an alleged incident of violence. Local police determined at the time that Miller had “become irate” after being asked to leave a private residence in Pāhoa and allegedly had thrown a chair that struck a woman in the head.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes sought a court-granted protective order against Miller, claiming the use of “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata”.

Later that month, a 12-year-old-child, their mother and their neighbour, were granted an order of protection against The Flash actor after an alleged incident at a social gathering on February 2.

Following these arrests, Miller was reportedly dropped from future DC films pending the release of The Flash on June 23, 2023. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he was facing a “crisis” over how to handle the bad press surrounding Miller and – though the film is moving ahead – even if no further allegations surfaced against the star, the studio “won’t likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films”.

Miller has declined to comment on any of these allegations. NME has reached out to their representatives for comment regarding today’s arrest.