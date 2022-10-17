Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to felony burglary charges, faces 26 years in prison

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a home in Vermont this year.

The Flash actor appeared remotely in Green Mountain State’s Superior Court today (October 17), and faces the possibility of 26 years in prison and $2,000 (£1,755) in fines if found guilty in relation to the incident, which was reported to the police after several bottles of alcohol were removed from owner Isaac Winokur’s home.

During the court appearance, Miller was told to stay away from Winokur, and was also banned from interacting with Vermont resident Aiden Early as part of the conditions for their release.

Miller agreed to five conditions, the actor telling the judge (via Deadline): “I do understand.” The actor will have to return to court at a future date for proceedings on the matter.

The charges are among a number of legal issues relating to Miller, with the actor arrested in Hawaii in March with disorderly conduct and harassment after reportedly becoming “agitated” and “yelling obscenities” at other people singing karaoke in a bar.

They were detained again in Hawaii the following month for an alleged incident of violence, having been asked to leave a private residence in Pāhoa after allegedly throwing a chair that struck a woman in the head.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes sought a court-granted protective order against Miller, and claimed the use of “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata”.

A 12-year-old-child, their mother and their neighbour, were granted an order of protection against The Flash actor the same month after a reported incident at a social gathering on February 2.

In August, Miller said that they had begun treatment for “complex mental health issues”, saying in a statement: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The string of troubles has cast doubt over Miller’s future as The Flash in the DC Extended Universe, with Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly supporting the actor’s decision to seek treatment. The Flash is still planned to go ahead for release in 2023, though in June it was reported that CEO David Zaslav was facing a “crisis” over how to handle the bad press.